State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the second quarter worth $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 46.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 113.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the third quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $71.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.01 and a 200 day moving average of $78.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 2.15. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $63.43 and a 1-year high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NGVT shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

