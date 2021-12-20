State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the second quarter worth approximately $470,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 18.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 242,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $532,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $131.10 on Monday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.41 and a twelve month high of $140.68. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.28 and its 200 day moving average is $120.72.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PZZA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.60.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

