State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $8,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $845,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,418,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDAY. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $101.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $52,685,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $665,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 549,728 shares of company stock worth $58,659,092. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

