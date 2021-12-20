State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $8.51 Million Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $8,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $79.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.99 and its 200 day moving average is $74.81. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $81.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2426 per share. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.82.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.