State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $9.04 Million Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Markel worth $9,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 109.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Markel during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Markel during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,292.50.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,220.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,273.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1,242.19. Markel Co. has a one year low of $942.44 and a one year high of $1,343.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total transaction of $1,943,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $6,188,208 in the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

