State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,529,000 after acquiring an additional 711,248 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,334,000 after acquiring an additional 87,999 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,465,000 after acquiring an additional 219,085 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth $145,481,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 488,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,061,000 after acquiring an additional 15,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SEDG. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $318.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.83.

In related news, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total value of $2,703,778.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total transaction of $8,872,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,305 shares of company stock worth $15,676,312 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $288.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $329.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.56. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.59, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.07.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.