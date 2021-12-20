State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 639 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 426,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $9,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 315,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 210.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 116,822 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $923,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $23.76 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $25.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average is $23.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.68.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.13%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRX shares. Truist lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Compass Point raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $118,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $368,100. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

