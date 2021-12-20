State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,422 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $9,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,010,000. Tobam boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 190,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,690,000 after purchasing an additional 18,993 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.97.

Shares of MTB opened at $147.15 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $119.89 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

