State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,161 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Principal Financial Group worth $9,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,365,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,594,000 after purchasing an additional 140,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,178,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,772,000 after acquiring an additional 401,133 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,316,000 after acquiring an additional 104,349 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,820,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,420,000 after acquiring an additional 28,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Shares of PFG opened at $71.64 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $74.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.22%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

