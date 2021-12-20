Stephens Inc. AR Buys 474 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5,846.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 322,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,633,000 after acquiring an additional 317,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,344,630,000 after purchasing an additional 290,957 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 507.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 316,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,878,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,141,000 after purchasing an additional 200,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,132,000 after purchasing an additional 187,059 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CINF stock opened at $113.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.68. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.44 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

