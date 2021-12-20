Stephens Inc. AR Buys New Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned 3.94% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,135,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000.

Shares of EJUL stock opened at $25.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.06. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $26.94.

