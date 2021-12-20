Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,526 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 214.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $993,414,000 after buying an additional 7,966,929 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 564.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after buying an additional 3,571,088 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,402,560,000 after buying an additional 3,283,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $171,935,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MU. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.87.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock opened at $83.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $92.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

