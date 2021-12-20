Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,318 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,645,000 after buying an additional 82,917 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 566.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,572,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,550 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,274,000 after purchasing an additional 250,250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,422,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,683,000 after purchasing an additional 94,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,261,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,684,000 after purchasing an additional 39,378 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEI opened at $129.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.28. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $128.05 and a 12 month high of $133.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

