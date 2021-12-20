Stephens Inc. AR Sells 593 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in McKesson by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.67.

MCK stock opened at $233.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.05. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $169.09 and a 1-year high of $236.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,234,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,791 shares of company stock worth $11,362,145 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

