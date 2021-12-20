Stephens Inc. AR Trims Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 158.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 736,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,225,000 after buying an additional 451,803 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 180.4% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 508,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,353,000 after acquiring an additional 327,455 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the second quarter valued at $48,693,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avalara by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,720,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,376,000 after purchasing an additional 255,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Avalara by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,092,000 after purchasing an additional 246,263 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $588,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total transaction of $1,311,040.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,887 shares of company stock worth $13,713,118. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AVLR opened at $138.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.59. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.33 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avalara in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.23.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

