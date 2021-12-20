STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Short Interest Update

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 890,300 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the November 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 489,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STE. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in STERIS by 345.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,435,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,087 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,706,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,727,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,226 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 52,011.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 886,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,868,000 after purchasing an additional 884,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of STERIS by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,037,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $832,989,000 after purchasing an additional 505,602 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STE stock traded down $5.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $227.09. 12,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,291. STERIS has a 12-month low of $170.36 and a 12-month high of $237.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.48 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.04.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that STERIS will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STE shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

