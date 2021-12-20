Storj Hits Market Capitalization of $570.23 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, Storj has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. Storj has a market cap of $570.23 million and approximately $59.62 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj coin can now be bought for $1.62 or 0.00003459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Storj alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00040088 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007010 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj (STORJ) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 352,248,579 coins. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Storj is storj.io . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.