Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Short Interest Down 22.1% in November

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,200 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 267,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $68.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $3.86.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Overbrook Management Corp purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. It solutions includes health information management (HIM), Coding and CDI; evaluator coding analysis platform; financial management; and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

