Strong Tower Advisory Services Takes $247,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after acquiring an additional 304,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,648,000 after acquiring an additional 341,716 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,215,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,258,000 after acquiring an additional 175,499 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,062,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,898,000 after acquiring an additional 210,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,867,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,722,000 after acquiring an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter.

IVW opened at $81.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.80. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

