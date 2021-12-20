Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Strs Ohio raised its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in MGE Energy by 292.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $78.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.48 and a 200-day moving average of $77.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.00 and a 12-month high of $82.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.62.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $145.87 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 51.50%.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

