Strs Ohio Cuts Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,733,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,341,000 after buying an additional 95,640 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,452,000 after buying an additional 54,005 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after buying an additional 41,531 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 9.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,076,000 after buying an additional 42,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 4.5% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 467,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after buying an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $43.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.42. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $50.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.62%.

AdvanSix Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

