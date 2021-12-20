Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 41,814 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 17,090 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,410,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,612,000 after acquiring an additional 166,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $2,280,448.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $124,763.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $40.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $47.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.