Strs Ohio Trims Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RMBS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Rambus by 336.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 424,254 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Rambus in the second quarter valued at $7,961,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Rambus by 1,081.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 277,543 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Rambus in the second quarter valued at $5,791,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rambus by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,208,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,474,000 after purchasing an additional 224,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RMBS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $49,910.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RMBS opened at $27.43 on Monday. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.79.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

