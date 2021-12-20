Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s 5th Largest Position

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 3.4% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $24,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,428,128,000 after purchasing an additional 210,940 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,685,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,217,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,772 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,975,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $784,792,000 after purchasing an additional 136,142 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $706,895,000 after purchasing an additional 568,957 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Stryker by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,335,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $606,688,000 after buying an additional 121,415 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $5.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $245.57. 8,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,471. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $92.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.79. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

