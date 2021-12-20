Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 7,537 Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 226,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 60,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 54,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 401.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 414,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. 27.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $13.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $761.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $42.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 88.59% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, Director Andrea Petro acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $32,338.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajneesh Vig acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,200 shares of company stock worth $138,088. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

