Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 75,449 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 526.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,768 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 75,449 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter worth about $57,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 40.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Tapestry by 264.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,142 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPR. MKM Partners raised their target price on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

NYSE TPR opened at $41.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.64 and its 200 day moving average is $41.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

