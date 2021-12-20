Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,778,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,104,000 after acquiring an additional 678,137 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,612,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,999,000 after acquiring an additional 112,111 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,609,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,184,000 after acquiring an additional 54,761 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,284,000 after acquiring an additional 43,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,406,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,705,000 after buying an additional 8,504 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $38.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day moving average is $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

