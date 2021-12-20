Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 394,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TIM were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIMB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of TIM by 707.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,885 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TIM during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,925,000. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of TIM during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TIM by 218.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 102,951 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TIM by 8.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,294,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,908,000 after purchasing an additional 97,914 shares during the period. 4.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TIM stock opened at $11.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.45. Tim S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $14.41.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $863.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.09 million. TIM had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 16.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tim S.A. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised TIM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TIM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

