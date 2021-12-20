Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 614 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 141,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

In other news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $16.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.56.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $172.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

