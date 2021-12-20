Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 15,808 Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,808 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Noah were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Noah by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,772,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,683,000 after acquiring an additional 40,987 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Noah by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,347,000 after acquiring an additional 54,626 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Noah by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,955,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Noah by 1.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 494,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Noah by 21.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 286,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,515,000 after acquiring an additional 51,513 shares in the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of Noah in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.25 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

Noah stock opened at $30.64 on Monday. Noah Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $52.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.84.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

