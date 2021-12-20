Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,653 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,920,000. RBO & Co. LLC lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 261,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,817,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,696,000. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $40.33 on Monday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 70.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average is $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 830.77%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $101,902,226.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,001,169 shares of company stock worth $294,475,231. 80.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

