Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $225.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $206.38.

SUI opened at $198.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $137.43 and a 12 month high of $209.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.37 and a 200 day moving average of $191.12.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 101.22%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,162,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,328,000. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

