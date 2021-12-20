Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.59.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Surge Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Surge Energy stock traded down C$0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.83. 349,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,446. The company has a market capitalization of C$319.42 million and a PE ratio of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.86. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.38 and a twelve month high of C$6.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.67.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$1.10. The firm had revenue of C$105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Surge Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

