SVB Leerink Trims Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Target Price to $200.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 59.63% from the stock’s current price.

JAZZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.86.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $125.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.13, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.64. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total transaction of $827,709.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $50,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,264 shares of company stock worth $3,016,353. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $45,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

