Swapcoinz Market Cap Reaches $3.24 Million (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC on exchanges. Swapcoinz has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and $107,645.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Swapcoinz has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00052637 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,913.78 or 0.08378277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00076279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,791.06 or 1.00166161 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00048556 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Swapcoinz Coin Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io . Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

