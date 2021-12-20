Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

SYBX has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Synlogic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synlogic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.82.

NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $158.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $5.11.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYBX. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the second quarter valued at about $30,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synlogic by 105.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,727,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after buying an additional 888,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synlogic by 45.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 79,953 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Synlogic by 81.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 30,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the second quarter worth about $292,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

