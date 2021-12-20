Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 319,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $25,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Sysco by 10,108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,695,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,460 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,861 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Sysco by 354.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,983 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,848,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in Sysco by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,968,000 after purchasing an additional 837,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,449 shares of company stock worth $3,710,322 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYY opened at $72.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.48 and its 200-day moving average is $76.83. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

