Syscoin (SYS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $21.35 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Syscoin has a market cap of $427.86 million and $21.35 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001479 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.73 or 0.00324163 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007763 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 626,480,591 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

