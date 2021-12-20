Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at National Bankshares

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TVE. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$5.75 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.65.

Shares of TSE TVE opened at C$3.51 on Thursday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of C$1.24 and a one year high of C$3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 4.76.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$211.53 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

