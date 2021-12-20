Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,700 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the November 15th total of 173,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ TAOP opened at $2.16 on Monday. Taoping has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.84.

Get Taoping alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taoping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Taoping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taoping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Taoping, Inc provides cloud-app technologies for smart city IoT platforms, digital advertising delivery and other internet-based information distribution systems in China. It provides a portfolio of software, hardware with fully integrated solutions including Information Technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation and other private sectors.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Taoping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taoping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.