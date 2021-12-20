Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Director Russell Edward Hallbauer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,231,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,079,620.

Russell Edward Hallbauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total transaction of C$52,000.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 11,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total transaction of C$29,370.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 40,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total transaction of C$104,000.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.64, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at C$2.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17. Taseko Mines Limited has a twelve month low of C$1.38 and a twelve month high of C$3.22. The stock has a market cap of C$678.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.47.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$132.56 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Limited will post 9.1400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Taseko Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.20.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

