Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Shares Gap Up to $1.85

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.85, but opened at $1.92. Taseko Mines shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 21,031 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of $516.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 2.29.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 0.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,294,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,409,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 742,874 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,123,379 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 897,936 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,576 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 324,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 507,492 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 58,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

