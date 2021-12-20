Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 2,178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the period. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTM opened at $30.31 on Monday. Tata Motors Limited has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TTM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

