TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 147 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 84.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in Paychex by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.12.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $123.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.02. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.34%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

