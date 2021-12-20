TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $40,000 Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FITB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,663 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,147,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,056 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,367,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,487 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,137,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $38,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.94.

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $42.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.68.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

