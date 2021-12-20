TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $56,000 Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Amundi acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $345,880,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 10.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,697 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 197.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,645,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,775 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,806 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2,898.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,657,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:JCI opened at $77.05 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.35 and a one year high of $81.15. The company has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.21.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

