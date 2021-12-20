TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $50,000 in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 59,027 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 34,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 106,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSWC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

In related news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner purchased 3,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,014.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $24.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.40. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $28.41.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 48.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

