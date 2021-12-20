TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 62,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,015,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,202,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,867,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $108.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.45. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

