TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 318 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,182,000 after buying an additional 4,544,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,547,000 after buying an additional 562,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,456,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,126,000 after buying an additional 416,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,701,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,180,000 after buying an additional 209,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 31.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,911,000 after buying an additional 1,962,732 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYF opened at $46.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Citigroup raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

