TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,242 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,789 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 13.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 636,151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,307,000 after purchasing an additional 73,319 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth $231,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth $213,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 15.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,883 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 15.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,657 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK stock opened at $43.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.56. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $43.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

